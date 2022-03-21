Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3I&N senior materiel leader retires after 27 years [Image 2 of 4]

    C3I&amp;N senior materiel leader retires after 27 years

    CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Robert King, Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division senior materiel leader, looks on as Airmen fold the flag during his retirement ceremony at the Collaborative Nerve Center, Concord, Mass., March 21. King retired after 27 years of service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    This work, C3I&N senior materiel leader retires after 27 years [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    retirement ceremony
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division senior materiel leader

