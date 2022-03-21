Maj. Gen. Michael Schmidt, left, Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks program executive officer, presents a retirement certificate to Col. Robert King, Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division senior materiel leader, during a retirement ceremony at the Collaborative Nerve Center, Concord, Mass., March 21. King retired after 27 years of service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

