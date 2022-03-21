Maj. Gen. Michael Schmidt, left, Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks program executive officer, presents a retirement certificate to Col. Robert King, Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division senior materiel leader, during a retirement ceremony at the Collaborative Nerve Center, Concord, Mass., March 21. King retired after 27 years of service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7111788
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-JW594-1047
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C3I&N senior materiel leader retires after 27 years [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
