U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Hernandez, from Pasadena, Texas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), adjusts a pressure reader valve aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, March 22, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7111588 VIRIN: 220321-N-UE367-0001 Resolution: 5523x3686 Size: 1.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor works [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.