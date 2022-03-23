Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor works

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Hernandez, from Pasadena, Texas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), adjusts a pressure reader valve aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, March 22, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 09:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor works [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

