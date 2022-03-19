SECNAV Visits NAVSTA Rota Spain

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 19, 2022)- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with a group of Sailors attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 during his tour of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Mar. 19, 2022. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Owen.)

