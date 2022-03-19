Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits NAVSTA Rota Spain [Image 11 of 12]

    SECNAV Visits NAVSTA Rota Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 19, 2022)- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with a group of Sailors attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 during his tour of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Mar. 19, 2022. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Owen.)

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    NAVSTA Rota
    SECNAV

