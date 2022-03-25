‘Hamiltons Own’ forms bonds, Polish Community

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and High School No. 10 students pose for a photo in Torun, Poland, March 25, 2022. The Soldiers visited High School No. 10 to interact with the students, talk about their mission and answer general questions to strengthen the U.S.-Polish community relations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

