    ‘Hamiltons Own’ forms bonds, Polish Community [Image 6 of 7]

    ‘Hamiltons Own’ forms bonds, Polish Community

    TORUN, POLAND

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Kevin Sánchez, a carrier ammunition tracked vehicle driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, dribbles towards the basket during a friendly game of basketball at High School No. 10 in Torun, Poland, March 25, 2022. U.S. Soldiers visited High School No. 10 to interact with the students, talk about their mission and answer general questions to strengthen the U.S.-Polish community relations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:38
    Photo ID: 7111336
    VIRIN: 220325-Z-TS965-1111
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: TORUN, PL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Hamiltons Own’ forms bonds, Polish Community [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    FightAsOne

