Spc. Kevin Sánchez, a carrier ammunition tracked vehicle driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, dribbles towards the basket during a friendly game of basketball at High School No. 10 in Torun, Poland, March 25, 2022. U.S. Soldiers visited High School No. 10 to interact with the students, talk about their mission and answer general questions to strengthen the U.S.-Polish community relations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7111336 VIRIN: 220325-Z-TS965-1111 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.94 MB Location: TORUN, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Hamiltons Own’ forms bonds, Polish Community [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.