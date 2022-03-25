Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart Soldiers complete Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 5 of 11]

    Fort Stewart Soldiers complete Bataan Memorial Death March

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Lundgren 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division complete the 26.2 mile-long Bataan Memorial Death March on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. Honoring the memory and sacrifice of the Bataan Death March has inspired thousands of people to endure the memorial version of the March, held annually since 1989 at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Due to the pandemic, this was the second time the Bataan Memorial Death March was conducted virtually, with organized marches taking place around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Lundgren)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 23:30
    Photo ID: 7111212
    VIRIN: 220325-A-NE265-005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Soldiers complete Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Aaron Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Bataan Memorial Death March

