Fort Stewart Soldiers complete Bataan Memorial Death March

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division complete the 26.2 mile-long Bataan Memorial Death March on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. Honoring the memory and sacrifice of the Bataan Death March has inspired thousands of people to endure the memorial version of the March, held annually since 1989 at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Due to the pandemic, this was the second time the Bataan Memorial Death March was conducted virtually, with organized marches taking place around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Lundgren)

