Towards the finish...

U.S Army Sgt. Michael McNerney, a parachute rigger representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia National Guard, conducts the swim event during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 22, 2022.The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US