Walking...

U.S Army Staff Sgt. David Dividu, an infantryman representing the Columbus-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Sgt. James Meacham, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, clears an obstacle during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 23, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US