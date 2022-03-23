Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking... [Image 3 of 5]

    Walking...

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Staff Sgt. David Dividu, an infantryman representing the Columbus-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Sgt. James Meacham, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, clears an obstacle during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 23, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 14:51
    Photo ID: 7111015
    VIRIN: 220323-A-PZ950-2405
    Resolution: 3487x2325
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking... [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keep on swimming...
    Into the pool
    Walking...
    Towards the finish...
    Nice form...

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Training
    winningmatters
    2022 Georgia National Guard
    2022 Georgia Army National Guard
    2022 Georgia Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT