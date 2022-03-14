Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies [Image 1 of 5]

    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies

    SLIAč AIRBASE, SLOVAKIA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Rene Ramirez 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Dr. Flor, the 3-227th AHB Flight Surgeon, conducts cross training with Dr. Trablik, a Slovakian Army General Surgeon, and his staff to optimize medical interoperability with our NATO partners during Saber Strike 2022. The training included a discussion and demonstration of basic combat medical capabilities with our international partners. This aims to improve bilateral force health protection in the operational environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 09:46
    Photo ID: 7110816
    VIRIN: 220314-A-PP295-206
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 646.52 KB
    Location: SLIAč AIRBASE, SK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Rene Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies
    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies
    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies
    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies
    Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    TAGS

    EUCOM VCorps 1stAirCavalryBrigade USArmy StrongerTogether EuropeSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT