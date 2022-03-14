Optimizing Medical Interoperability With NATO Allies

Dr. Flor, the 3-227th AHB Flight Surgeon, conducts cross training with Dr. Trablik, a Slovakian Army General Surgeon, and his staff to optimize medical interoperability with our NATO partners during Saber Strike 2022. The training included a discussion and demonstration of basic combat medical capabilities with our international partners. This aims to improve bilateral force health protection in the operational environment.
