Pictured is an area on Mount Vestovia, where a 70-year-old hiker was rescued after falling 200 feet, near Sitka, Alaska, on March 26, 2022.
The hiker initially managed to call 911 using his cell phone and a Sitka Mountain Rescue dispatched a team to the mountain to attempt to locate the individual.
U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 23:03
|Photo ID:
|7110695
|VIRIN:
|220326-G-GO217-001
|Resolution:
|280x373
|Size:
|31.13 KB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT