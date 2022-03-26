Pictured is an overview of the area on Mount Vestovia where a 70-year-old hiker was rescued after falling 200 feet near Sitka, Alaska, on March 26, 2022.



A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely transported the hiker to Emergency Medical Services Personnel waiting at the air station.



U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 23:00 Photo ID: 7110696 VIRIN: 220326-G-GO217-002 Resolution: 280x578 Size: 34.02 KB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Hometown: SITKA, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.