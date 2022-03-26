Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Pictured is an overview of the area on Mount Vestovia where a 70-year-old hiker was rescued after falling 200 feet near Sitka, Alaska, on March 26, 2022.

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely transported the hiker to Emergency Medical Services Personnel waiting at the air station.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 23:00
    Photo ID: 7110696
    VIRIN: 220326-G-GO217-002
    Resolution: 280x578
    Size: 34.02 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: SITKA, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska
    Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Sitka
    rescue
    hiker
    Coast Guard
    Mount Verstovia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT