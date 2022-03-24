Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    323 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation [Image 8 of 11]

    323 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 323 Training Squadron graduated March 24, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Director of Manpower, Personnel and Resources and Chief of the Medical Services Corps, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenya Williams, Chief of Manpower, Personnel and Resources and Chief of Medical Enlisted Force Development, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

