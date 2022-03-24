323 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 323 Training Squadron graduated March 24, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Director of Manpower, Personnel and Resources and Chief of the Medical Services Corps, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenya Williams, Chief of Manpower, Personnel and Resources and Chief of Medical Enlisted Force Development, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

