Members in the Individual Ready Reserves (IRR), attend a muster at La Jolla, Calif., March 26, 2022. The muster was held in order to screen designated IRR members to ensure mobilization readiness and train Readiness Support Program Region One for mobilization operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 17:19 Photo ID: 7110618 VIRIN: 220326-M-CI314-1031 Resolution: 4931x3287 Size: 3.77 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IRR Muster [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.