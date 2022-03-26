Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRR Muster [Image 5 of 10]

    IRR Muster

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Members in the Individual Ready Reserves (IRR), attend a muster at La Jolla, Calif., March 26, 2022. The muster was held in order to screen designated IRR members to ensure mobilization readiness and train Readiness Support Program Region One for mobilization operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

