Spc Joshua Nelson, placed first in the 12 mile ruck march during the Florida Army National Guard’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., March 24, 2022. The purpose of this competition is to build esprit de corps, recognize and honor Army warrior skills, military readiness, and identify the best Soldier and non-commissioned officer in the Florida Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Cory Schreiner)

