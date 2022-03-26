Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Florida Army National Guard’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Cory Schreiner 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc Joshua Nelson, placed first in the 12 mile ruck march during the Florida Army National Guard’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., March 24, 2022. The purpose of this competition is to build esprit de corps, recognize and honor Army warrior skills, military readiness, and identify the best Soldier and non-commissioned officer in the Florida Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Cory Schreiner)

    Camp Blanding
    Best Warrior
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    FLNG

