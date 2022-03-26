Spc. Cassandrew Delicieux, reloads his M4 during the weapons event of the Florida Army National Guard’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., March 26, 2022. The purpose of this competition is to build esprit de corps, recognize and honor Army warrior skills, military readiness, and identify the best Soldier and non-commissioned officer in the Florida Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Victor Jeronimo)

Date Taken: 03.26.2022
Location: STARKE, FL, US