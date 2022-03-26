Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators [Image 4 of 5]

    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators

    DJIBOUTI

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar. 26, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), thanks senior enlisted Sailors and a Marine serving on CLDJ during a graduation ceremony for the Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitator (C-NLDF) course for volunteering to become instructors for the fleet-wide Enlisted Leader Development (ELD) program. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 12:03
    Photo ID: 7110511
    VIRIN: 220326-N-AE068-0219
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators
    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators
    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators
    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators
    Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Enlisted Leader Development
    ELD
    C-NLDF
    Command Navy Leader Development Facilitator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT