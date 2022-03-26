Camp Lemonnier Graduates Class of Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitators

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar. 26, 2022) Chief Electronics Technician Nathan J. Krieger is congratulated by U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during a graduation ceremony, for passing the Command-Navy Leader Development Facilitator (C-NLDF) course to become an instructor for the fleet-wide Enlisted Leader Development (ELD) program. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

