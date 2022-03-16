ATLANTIC OCEAN – Airman McClaylin Williamson poses for a photo on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 24, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 09:30 Photo ID: 7110464 VIRIN: 220325-N-TP544-1001 Resolution: 2072x3102 Size: 2.44 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.