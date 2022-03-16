Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 5]

    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Airman McClaylin Williamson poses for a photo on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 24, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7110464
    VIRIN: 220325-N-TP544-1001
    Resolution: 2072x3102
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    NAVY
    MARINES
    READINESS
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT