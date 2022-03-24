Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 1 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - Ens. Winston Lunceford uses a rope to stabilize a RIM-7 missile aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 24, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    MISSILE
    FIRE CONTROLMAN
    SEA SPARROW
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

