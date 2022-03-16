Jacqueline Gumiran (left), station manager of the Department of Agriculture – Isabela Experiment Station, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Peter Heiman (right), a civil affairs officer with 3d Civil Affairs Group, stand for a photo ahead of Balikatan 22 in Gamu, Isabela, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, March 16, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. Heiman is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 02:25 Photo ID: 7110167 VIRIN: 220316-M-TU214-0127 Resolution: 4882x3257 Size: 6.82 MB Location: GAMU, ISABELA, PH Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines visit a local agriculture experiment station ahead of Balikatan 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.