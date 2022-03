U.S. Marines visit a local agriculture experiment station ahead of Balikatan 22

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Glen Bugarin, a motor transportation operations chief currently assigned to 3d Civil Affairs Group, travels throughout the Philippines ahead of Balikatan 22 in Gamu, Isabela, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, March 16, 2022. Sgt. Bugarin grew up in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines before he moved to the United States in 2005. “The Corps gave me the chance to make a difference for my country of origin. It has been incredible to observe the progress made since my time living here. I have also been able to visit my family who is still in the Philippines, and share with them the work I am doing with the Marine Corps. I am so thankful for the opportunity.” Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

