    Eielson exercises readiness, capability [Image 2 of 3]

    Eielson exercises readiness, capability

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of 42 F-35A Lightning IIs during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    This work, Eielson exercises readiness, capability [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    Capabilities Demo

