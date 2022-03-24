USS Normandy Holds Change of Command

220324-N-BK917-1118 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 24, 2022) -- Capt. Charles Hampton, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), addresses the crew during a change of command ceremony, March 24, 2022. Hampton retired during the ceremony after serving more than 25 years in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Shorter)

