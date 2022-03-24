Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Shorter 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    220324-N-BK917-1118 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 24, 2022) -- Capt. Charles Hampton, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), addresses the crew during a change of command ceremony, March 24, 2022. Hampton retired during the ceremony after serving more than 25 years in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Shorter)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7109993
    VIRIN: 220324-N-BK917-1118
    Resolution: 4801x3573
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eric Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Normandy Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    ceremony
    US
    NAVY
    retirement

