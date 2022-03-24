USS Normandy Holds Change of Command Ceremony

By LTJG Maude I Manzi, USS Normandy (CG 60)



Capt. Simon McKeon relieved Capt. Charles Hampton as USS Normandy (CG 60) commanding officer during a Mar. 24 change of command ceremony. Held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was on hand to provide remarks.



Hampton assumed command in August 2020 joining the ship during a selected restricted availability. “Coach,” as he is known to his wardroom, chief’s mess and crew, led the ship through a demanding COVID-19 outbreak while meeting critical maintenance waypoints. He oversaw the ship’s safe return to sea and the start of the Basic Phase.



During his tenure, the Ticonderoga Class cruiser’s crew was awarded the 2020 Battle E, Green “H” and the Retention Excellence Award.



“It has been a tremendous honor to be the commanding officer of Normandy,” reflected Hampton. “Normandy has a storied career and has been an operational unit for 33 years. It takes a motivated and dedicated crew to keep a 33-year-old warship ready to answer the call.

“I could not be more proud of the work this crew has accomplished this past 20 months maintaining that legacy of excellence.”



Prior to assuming command, McKeon served as the Branch Chief for the Space and Missile Defense Branch Joint Staff.



Afloat, his initial sea tours were as Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer aboard USS Anzio (CG 68) and Navigator aboard USS Doyle (FFG 39). He served as the Weapons and Combat Systems Officer aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73) where he executed the first successful exo-atmospheric engagement of a ballistic missile by an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (FTM-12 STELLAR ATHENA) as well as support to the engagement of a malfunctioning U.S. satellite filled with hydrazine (Operation BURNT FROST) He also served as executive officer and commanding officer aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54).



McKeon attended King’s College in London, earning a Master’s Degree in Defense Studies in 2010, as well as the National War College in Washington D.C. in 2020, where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in National Security Strategy.



Ashore, McKeon operated as Assistant Surface Operations officer at Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; Fleet Management Officer at Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet; Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa; CTF-6, during Operation ODYSSEY DAWN; Manpower and Training Action Officer at OPNAV N9I Warfare Integration and participated in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Fellowship.



“I am honored to be entrusted the responsibility to lead the best crew the Navy has to offer,” said McKeon. “I look forward to the challenges and rewards of commanding the most combat-ready ship in the Navy.”



McKeon’s personal decorations include Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



USS Normandy is the first ship to honor the battle in northern France, fought in the summer of 1944, in which Allied forces gained a foothold on Europe in preparation for the final defeat of Nazi Germany. The Battle of Normandy opened on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and continued into August, when Allied armies broke into the French interior. The armada that conducted the invasion consisted of 702 warships protecting 9000 ships and landing craft. The invasion shifted the tide of WWII in favor of the allies.



Commissioned Dec. 9, 1989, the ship is the third Bath, Maine-built Aegis cruiser and the 14th ship of the Ticonderoga class. Normandy’s motto is “Vanguard of Victory” and her crew is known as the Vanguardmen.

