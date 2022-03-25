U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brian Williams, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in an archery competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 25, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7109882
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-LA783-0298
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|17.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Archery Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
