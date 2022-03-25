Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Rowing Competition [Image 10 of 12]

    AFW2 Rowing Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Ret. Senior Airman Christian Vega, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a rowing competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 25, 2022. More than 60 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the world compete in the first in-person trials since 2019 for a spot on the 2022 Air Force Wounded Warrior team, which will represent the Air Force at adaptive sports competitions throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 18:45
    Rowing
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

