CPR AED Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

Navy Counselor First Class Darin Wright instructs a CPR AED Certification Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate on March 23, 2022. The CPR AED course is held multiple times a year for staff and other DoD employees to ensure their certification remains current. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller/Released)

