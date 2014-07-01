Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPR AED Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate [Image 2 of 7]

    CPR AED Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Meranda Keller 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    Navy Counselor First Class Darin Wright instructs a CPR AED Certification Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate on March 23, 2022. The CPR AED course is held multiple times a year for staff and other DoD employees to ensure their certification remains current. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2014
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:34
    Photo ID: 7109441
    VIRIN: 220323-N-PA426-0003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPR AED Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Meranda Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPR
    Navy
    Navy Recruiting
    NTAG Golden Gate

