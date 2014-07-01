CPR AED Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

Navy Counselor First Class Darin Wright instructs a CPR AED Certification Course at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate on March 23, 2022. The CPR AED course is held multiple times a year for staff and other DoD employees to ensure their certification remains current. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller/Released)
