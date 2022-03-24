NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point

Audience members watch a documentary on the Montford Point Marines at Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 24, 2022. National Montford Point Marine Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 held a discussion on Montford Point and its Marines. The NMPMA is a nonprofit veteran's organization, committed to carrying on the legacy of the Montford Point Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

