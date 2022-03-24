Audience members watch a documentary on the Montford Point Marines at Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 24, 2022. National Montford Point Marine Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 held a discussion on Montford Point and its Marines. The NMPMA is a nonprofit veteran's organization, committed to carrying on the legacy of the Montford Point Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 14:22
|Photo ID:
|7109253
|VIRIN:
|220324-M-KY087-1023
|Resolution:
|5348x3561
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT