    NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 1 of 5]

    NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Audience members watch a documentary on the Montford Point Marines at Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 24, 2022. National Montford Point Marine Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 held a discussion on Montford Point and its Marines. The NMPMA is a nonprofit veteran's organization, committed to carrying on the legacy of the Montford Point Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 14:22
    Photo ID: 7109253
    VIRIN: 220324-M-KY087-1023
    Resolution: 5348x3561
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point

    TAGS

    USMC
    History
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Montford Point
    Havelock

