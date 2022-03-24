Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point

    NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point

    The National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 discusses the history of the Montford Point Marines

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    National Montford Point Marine Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 located in Havelock, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Two Rivers Theater and held a discussion on the history of the Montford Point Marines, March 24, 2022. The NMPMA serves to preserve the legacy of the first African-Americans who joined the Marine Corps’ ranks nearly 80 years ago at Camp Montford Point, North Carolina.

    To start off the event, attendees watched a documentary detailing the history and challenges these Marines faced, and the proud legacy they have left in the Marine Corps. After, Master Gunnery Sgt. Randy Holman, chapter president, along with other chapter members, paneled an open discussion, answering questions from the audience.

    “Our association is always looking to talk about the Montford Point Marines and their history,” Holman said. “It’s part of our mission, we look forward to coming back again. It’s always an honor and a pleasure to talk about the Montford Point Marines and what they endured.”

    For more information on the Montfort Point Marines, visit Montford Point Marines – The Unwritten Record (archives.gov)

