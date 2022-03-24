NMPMA visits MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | The National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 discusses the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | The National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 discusses the legacy of the Montford Point Marines at Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 24, 2022. NMPMA Chapter 36 held a discussion on Montford Point and its Marines. The NMPMA is a nonprofit veteran's organization, committed to carrying on the legacy of the Montford Point Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page

National Montford Point Marine Association (NMPMA) Chapter 36 located in Havelock, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Two Rivers Theater and held a discussion on the history of the Montford Point Marines, March 24, 2022. The NMPMA serves to preserve the legacy of the first African-Americans who joined the Marine Corps’ ranks nearly 80 years ago at Camp Montford Point, North Carolina.



To start off the event, attendees watched a documentary detailing the history and challenges these Marines faced, and the proud legacy they have left in the Marine Corps. After, Master Gunnery Sgt. Randy Holman, chapter president, along with other chapter members, paneled an open discussion, answering questions from the audience.



“Our association is always looking to talk about the Montford Point Marines and their history,” Holman said. “It’s part of our mission, we look forward to coming back again. It’s always an honor and a pleasure to talk about the Montford Point Marines and what they endured.”



For more information on the Montfort Point Marines, visit Montford Point Marines – The Unwritten Record (archives.gov)