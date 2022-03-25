Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper tours Gridley [Image 2 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper tours Gridley

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 25, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks to the crew over an intercom system aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, March 25. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 14:07
    Photo ID: 7109240
    VIRIN: 220325-N-JO829-1151
    Resolution: 4489x3206
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

