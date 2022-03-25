Gridley conducts an award ceremony with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 25, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks to Operations Specialist 1st Class Marquell Booker just before awarding him the Navy Achievement Medal during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), March 25. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

