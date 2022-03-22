220322-N-RQ186-1010 NORFOLK, Va. (March 22, 2022) – Force Master Chief Trenton Schmidt, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks at the Naval Aviation Enterprise Senior Enlisted Leadership Symposium, March 22. The symposium brought enlisted leaders and their spouses together to discuss command level policies that support Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7108944
|VIRIN:
|220322-N-RQ186-1010
|Resolution:
|4067x2707
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAE SEL Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
