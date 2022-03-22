220322-N-RQ186-1062 NORFOLK, Va. (March 22, 2022) – Fleet Master Chief James Tocorzic, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks at the Naval Aviation Enterprise Senior Enlisted Leadership Symposium, March 22. The symposium brought enlisted leaders and their spouses together to discuss command level policies that support Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:04 Photo ID: 7108941 VIRIN: 220322-N-RQ186-1062 Resolution: 2808x1869 Size: 2.25 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAE SEL Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.