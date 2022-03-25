220325-N-ZZ000-1003 (March 25, 2022) Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, speaks with Sailors while conducting their final inspection during a graduation ceremony after completing their initial training to become members of the guard onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling March 25. These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gavin Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7108900 VIRIN: 220325-N-ZZ000-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.69 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jordan Crouch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.