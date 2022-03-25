Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Crouch 

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard

    220325-N-ZZ000-1003 (March 25, 2022) Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, speaks with Sailors while conducting their final inspection during a graduation ceremony after completing their initial training to become members of the guard onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling March 25. These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gavin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 10:55
    Photo ID: 7108900
    VIRIN: 220325-N-ZZ000-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jordan Crouch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Ceremonial Guard
    USNCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT