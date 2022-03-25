Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard

    220325-N-ZZ000-1004 (March 4, 2022) Fireman Parker Mitchell, right, receives his aiguillette from Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, during a graduation ceremony onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling March 25. These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gavin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 10:55
    Photo ID: 7108903
    VIRIN: 220325-N-ZZ000-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: WEST ORANGE, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Ceremonial Guard
    USNCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT