220325-N-ZZ000-1004 (March 4, 2022) Fireman Parker Mitchell, right, receives his aiguillette from Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, during a graduation ceremony onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling March 25. These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gavin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7108903
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-ZZ000-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|WEST ORANGE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen
