Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic [Image 2 of 2]

    Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the First Sergeants Council and Dover Spouses Club cut a ribbon at the Airman’s Attic on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 23, 2022. The Dover Spouses club will now oversee all operations at the Airman’s Attic which offers Team Dover Airmen and their families free household items, food and uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7108686
    VIRIN: 220323-F-DA916-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic
    Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    DAFSpouse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT