Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic

Members of the First Sergeants Council and Dover Spouses Club cut a ribbon at the Airman’s Attic on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 23, 2022. The Dover Spouses club will now oversee all operations at the Airman’s Attic which offers Team Dover Airmen and their families free household items, food and uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
