Spouses Club takes charge of Dover AFB Airman’s Attic

Master Sgt. Jason Smith, right, 436th Aerial Port Squadron first sergeant, relinquishes control of the Airman’s Attic to Casey Hill, president of the Dover Spouses Club, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 23, 2022. The Dover Spouses club will now oversee all operations at the Airman’s Attic which offers Team Dover Airmen and their families free household items, food and uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

