A prototype Manuever Short Range Air Defense Stryker assigned to 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, tracks an Mi-24 Hind during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland on February 25, 2022. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is the first unit in the U.S. Army to field, test and receive four M-SHORAD weapons system. 5-4 ADA will receive an additional 32 systems later in FY22-FY23. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 03:31 Photo ID: 7108594 VIRIN: 220225-A-KM584-436 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 21.15 MB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.