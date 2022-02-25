Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 4 of 5]

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

    POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A prototype Manuever Short Range Air Defense Stryker assigned to 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, tracks an Mi-24 Hind during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland on February 25, 2022. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is the first unit in the U.S. Army to field, test and receive four M-SHORAD weapons system. 5-4 ADA will receive an additional 32 systems later in FY22-FY23. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

