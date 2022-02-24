NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

Col. Patrick Thompson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Junkins, the command team of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, pose with Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, during Exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland on February 24, 2022. This is the exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD platforms. During Saber Strike, the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is conducting a series of air & missile defense drills with NATO Allies Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

