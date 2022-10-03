Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Range SS-2V4 [Image 6 of 12]

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Range SS-2V4

    CICALENGKA, INDONESIA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shoots the SS-2V4 during buddy team live-fire at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 10, 2022. TNI Soldiers taught how to use and move with the SS-2V4 during their battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
