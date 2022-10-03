Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shoots the SS-2V4 during buddy team live-fire at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 10, 2022. TNI Soldiers taught how to use and move with the SS-2V4 during their battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 21:38
|Photo ID:
|7108223
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-LE512-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.5 MB
|Location:
|CICALENGKA, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange - Range SS-2V4 [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
