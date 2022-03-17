RLSO EURAFCENT Naturalization Ceremony

NAPLES, ITALY –– Betina Pagcaliwagan, an applicant for American citizenship, raises her right hand during the Oath of Allegiance as part of a nauralization ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, March 17, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

